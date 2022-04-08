JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A community college in Eastern North Carolina held a job and resource fair for its students today.

Miller-Motte College in Jacksonville hosted 16 different employers at Friday’s event, from Onslow Memorial Hospital to the City of Jacksonville.

“If you’re interested in career training, or you just want to see what’s available, you know, the sky’s the limit. We’re in a very great community that’s willing to help and we just want to be a partner in that community,” says Gina Quinn, executive director at Miller-Motte College Jacksonville.

Officials also said they’re hoping to hold job fairs quarterly, with their next one coming up in July.