MLK Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Committee holds 15th annual Peace and Unity March in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The MLK Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Committee held their 15th annual peace and unity march in Jacksonville today.

The committee and others marched from the Jacksonville City Hall to the Courthouse and back.

They prayed before and after the march, as well as sang songs along the way.

Following the march, they awarded scholarships to 2 students in the community with money that the committee raised.

JPD Chief Mike Yaniero and Sheriff Hans Miller both joined the committee for the march.

President of the Committee, Mary Louise Moore says she first got the idea to start the march in Jacksonville after attending an MLK March in Raleigh.

“Well to me, it’s so important so with the humans coming on up, they’ll see what we’re marching about. To keeping the dream alive, to love one another, to help one another along the way,” said Mary Louise Moore, President of the MLK Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Committee.

She says the purpose of the march is to keep MLK Jr.’s dream alive for generations to come.