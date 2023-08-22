JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The National Montford Point Marine Association will host the annual Montford Point Marine Ceremony and annual convention in Jacksonville this year.

At the annual ceremony, set for 8 AM on Friday at the Memorial in Lejeune Memorial Gardens, Montford Landing Road, 55 Montford Point Marines will be honored with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal. This ceremony is open to the public.

The ceremony honors and remembers the first African Americans who enlisted in the Marine Corps during WWII and trained at Camp Montford Point in Jacksonville, the modern-day site of Camp Johnson. This year’s celebration also marks the 81st anniversary of the enlistment of the first Montford Point Marines.

This year’s event will honor the largest group of Montford Point Marines. Many have yet to be identified and the national effort continues to recognize these individuals, the challenges they endured and the sacrifices made on the battlefield, during 1942-1949.

North Carolina Attorney General, Josh Stein, is the keynote speaker for the ceremony. City of Jacksonville Mayor, Sammy Phillips, Col Adolfo Garcia, Jr, Dr. James T Averhart, Jr, and the Honorable Theodore R Britton, Jr will also speak at the ceremony. The “Raging Bulls” of VMM-261 will fly over during the ceremony in honor of these Marines.

A reception will be held following the ceremony at the Montford Point Marine Museum aboard Camp Johnson. For information on gaining base access, contact MCI East COMSTRAT at mcieastcommstrat@usmc.mil

The ceremony will be broadcast on G10TV, g10tv.org, Cablecast, and made available on the City’s YouTube Channel.

Media will be required to check in at the media table upon arrival for access.

For additional information about the Montford Point Marines and all annual convention activities, visit MontfordPointMarines.org