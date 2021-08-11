Motion to move Earl Kimrey’s murder trial to be heard Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A motion will be heard Wednesday morning at 9:30 in Onslow County Superior Court to move the trial date for Earl Kimrey, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a memo to WNCT on Tuesday the defense counsel for Adolphus Earl Kimrey is seeking the court date be moved from Nov. 8, 2021, to March 21, 2022. The motion to continue the case was filed by attorney Walter H. Paramore III of Onslow County on July 27 and amended on July 28.

The motion will be heard and a decision will likely be made by a judge.

Kimrey is charged with the murder of Woods in 2017. Woods was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2017 by Kimrey. On Dec. 2, 2017, after an exhaustive search, her body was found stuffed in a couch cushion in Shelter Creek in Pender County.

Kimrey was charged on Dec. 2, 2017 with first-degree murder, along with other charges.

The November trial date was set by a judge back in April.