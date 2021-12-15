Mount Carmel Inc. holding event to help those less fortunate enjoy Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mt. Carmel HELPS Inc. wants to make sure all the boys and girls have toys this Christmas.

Mt. Carmel HELPS Inc. is a local non-profit organization founded in Jacksonville by Dr. Linda Gary. For the past 20 years, Mt. Carmel HELPS Inc. has coordinated and distributed hot meals, food boxes and essential products to individuals and families.

“We serve the elderly, the homeless, the youth, the veterans, numerous churches, and last but not least, the military. There are no barriers to serving all ethnic and racial groups,” said Mt. Carmel Human Resources Director Nieima DeJesus.

During the holiday season, there are those in our communities that are without basic necessities. Many families have been and still are tremendously affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are preparing to meet needs in the community in the highest capacity that we are able. Each year we ensure that thousands of youth and their families in our communities have toys, gifts, and food during Christmas,.” said DeJesus.

To participate in the event, it will be held at the Onslow County Fairgrounds on Sunday, December 19 at 10 a.m.