JACKSONVILLE, N.C. —- It has been an exciting year for One Place and things are only getting better.

After celebrating 25 years of service to Onslow County in June, One Place continues on the journey to ensure services are sustainable for our ever-growing military community. Each year more children require the services and support provided by One Place programs. Funds raised through Diamonds & Denim support increased mental health services, trauma-informed services and programming for the entire community, and more comprehensive services to victims of child abuse within the organization’s new, expanded building that will break ground this Fall..

Diamonds & Denim is celebrating 15 years of bringing the community together through this signature event that not only celebrates the life-changing impact of the organization on local children and families, but also highlights the broad community support and integral community partnerships that work together to change the future of Onslow County for everyone.

“From the very beginning of One Place, the Child Advocacy Center, and all of our funded programs, the community comes together to help us as our complex funding needs have grown.”, said Dawn Rochelle, Chief Executive Officer of One Place. “In our 25th year, we have taken bold steps to ensure that our services have a forever home and expand access to child mental health for victims of child abuse.”

Since opening in 2010, the CAC has served more than 3,400 victims of child abuse. During the most recent fiscal year, the center provided services to a combined total of more than 671 children and their associated family members, including parents, siblings, and non-offending caregivers.

“The dollars raised through our Diamonds and Denim event meet needs where other funding falls short,” said Ann Marie Raymond, Chief Advancement Officer at One Place. “It is a great time for an even greater cause – it’s for our children. And that is our future.”

Diamonds & Denim is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on September 23 at The American Legion Building. Golden Corral will cater heavy hors’ devours; guests can enjoy live entertainment from Jack Jack 180 and win big in a silent auction.

All proceeds benefit local children and families served by programs of One Place.