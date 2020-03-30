Multiple arrests made for breaking and entering in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Multiple suspects were arrested for breaking and entering into vehicles in Onslow County.

On Wednesday, Onslow County Sherrif’s Office deputies responded to the Osprey Cove Apartment Complex on Wilmington Hwy in reference to suspicious activity.

Multiple people were breaking into vehicles.

Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to flee.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Holly Ridge Police Department stopped the vehicle near Holly Ridge ending the pursuit.

Seven males, three of which were juveniles, were found in the vehicle, along with some of the stolen property.

All were transported to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office where the four adults were charged.

The three juveniles were petitioned and received secured custody orders.

21-year-old Tyrionta Tyquen Dail, 19-year-old Drejon Kyandre Hall, 21-year-old Eshawn Shakim and 20-year-old Devante Tyrell Bruton were all charged with:

Conspiracy

Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

They are currently in Onslow County Detention Center awaiting their first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, refer to case number 2020-003812.