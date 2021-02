JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple fire departments will be participating in a live fire training Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The training is happening on 357 Freedom Way near the Piney Green Road area. It’s the first live-fire training for the agencies this year. The exercises are used to help firefighters prepare for real-life scenarios.

Officials are asking people not to be alarmed. There will be emergency personnel and smoke in the area. No roads will be blocked.