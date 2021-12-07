Locals come together to recognize those who died at Pearl Harbor

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead. (AP Photo, File)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday was Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and communities across Eastern North Carolina were reflecting on the 80th anniversary.

Randall Cox, commander of the Disabled American Veterans of Onslow County, Chapter 16, says that we have the freedom we have because of the lives that were given.

He says it’s important to remember those lives, especially on a day like today.

“A lot of men died and brought us into a World War II,” said Cox. “It was once said that you can’t take enough space by force because once that happens, they join together into the mighty fist you pound out.”

He reminded people to also thank a veteran if you see one out.