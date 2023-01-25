JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area of Chaney Avenue between Johnson Boulevard and New Bridge Street while crews work to repair a natural gas leak.

At 8:49 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services was notified of a natural gas leak occurring at the intersection of Warlick Street and Chaney Avenue, according to a post on the Jacksonville Public Safety Facebook page. Construction workers had struck a natural gas line. Crews have secured the area, and Piedmont Natural Gas is on scene.