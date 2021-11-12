Navajo Native American shares how important tribes are to America

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – It’s Native American Heritage Month and local natives are sharing why we should celebrate and remember.

One Navajo Native American shares how important the tribes are to America. Desbuh Fry says that people should learn and understand the difficulties that Native American tribes have had to endure and are still enduring.

She also shares the history of the Navajo code talkers who had a significant impact on America, especially during World War II when they used their Native language to defeat the enemy. Desbuh shares her family’s story.

“I’m proud to say that my grandfather was one. And he served proudly and greatly, and I knew if he was here, he do it again, in a heartbeat.”

Desbuh also wants to remind people that it’s important to teach Native American history in schools including the history of the code-talkers.