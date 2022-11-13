JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Virginia-based Navy vet Jake Welch started a special challenge.

The challenge was to bring awareness to veteran suicide by riding his bicycle over 425 miles in four days. He’ll start his trek Monday in Springfield, Va. at the Hope For The Warriors office. He’ll head to Jacksonville to The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors.

This event will also raise funds for Hope For The Warriors, a group that gives assistance to wounded service members and the families of those killed in action.

Previously in 2021, Welch rode over 8,000 miles and raised $1,800 for Hope For The Warriors. For more information, click here.