NC 3rd Dist. Congressional candidate Allen Thomas to discuss military concerns in Jacksonville

On Wednesday in Jacksonville, Democrat Allen Thomas, a candidate for NC’s 3rd Congressional District, will host a public meeting to discuss his concerns about military bases in North Carolina.

According to Thomas’s campaign, the meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville, located at the intersection of Johnson Blvd., New Bridge Street, and Lejeune Blvd.



Thomas said, at the meeting, he will discuss concerns he has about water and lingering hurricane damage at Camp Lejeune, and how he intends to help fix those issues if he is elected as the next NC 3rd Congressional District Congressman.



Thomas said, “When I talk about infrastructure expansion, it includes support of our military, their families and our veterans. North Carolina has a unique military presence. We’re home to the 3rd largest military population in the United States.”