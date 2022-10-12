JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — A North Carolina medical company is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ian in Jacksonville.

Starmount Healthcare’s North Rapid Response is accepting everything from nonperishable food items to cleaning supplies to give to those in need. They’ll be accepting these donations at several of their clinics, including the one located at 4355 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville. Donations can be dropped off during regular business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Here are donated items that the public can donate, and will be collected for the hurricane victims:

Water

Paper towels

Nonperishable food items

Razors, shampoo, and body wash

Towels

Food gift cards

Baby food/formula and baby diapers

Hygiene items

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Gloves

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Bug spray

Monetary donations of any type can’t be accepted, officials said.

“We are eager to provide aid to the thousands of people in Florida who are rebuilding their lives after the devastation,” said Starmount President & Founder Michael Estramonte. “Our hearts truly go out to them. We’re part of a community that is willing to help those in need, and our North Rapid Response team will ensure that these donated items will be delivered in a timely manner.”