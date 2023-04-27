JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department officers and their chief are running for a good cause on Monday.

Law Enforcement Torch Run in an annual event where local police run and pass torches. The run will benefit the non-profit, Special Olympics North Carolina, which helps intellectually disabled athletes compete in programs that run year-round and offer 20 different sports.

Police in Jacksonville will begin their run at the Department of Public Safety, travel down NC 24, and they will pass the torch to Onslow County’s Sheriff Department where they will run leg 5 on Piney Green Road.

“Every year we look forward to this run because it signifies the unity of our law enforcement agencies toward a goal that we share- promoting inclusion and diversity in our communities. This run is just one of the many events that helps raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina,” said JPD Coordinator for the torch run, Officer Christopher Padrick.

The event happens every summer and is 2,000 miles long with over 200 law enforcement agencies in NC participating. It ends in Raleigh, with law enforcement carrying the Flame of Hope across the state in The Torch Run Final Leg, and finally light the cauldron that begins the Special Olympics NC Summer Games.

“We are honored to continue the tradition of participating in the Law Enforcement Torch

Run. Not only do we believe in the mission of social inclusion, but we find joy in seeing the

athletes in our community empowered to become the best and healthiest versions of

themselves through Special Olympics. We look forward to the run and hope the public will join

in cheering us on,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, the JPD Director of Public Safety.