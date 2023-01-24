JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall made her way to Eastern North Carolina on Tuesday to speak with local entrepreneurs in Onslow County.

The Coastal Carolina Community College hosted a small business roundtable to have an open discussion about how they are doing. Organizers said this was a great way to bring a diverse group of business owners together to collaborate on what’s affecting them and ways they can improve.

Marshall addressed her Rural Rise NC initiative, providing county resources to entrepreneurs. One of the 14 pilot counties for the program is Onslow.

“We know historically, that we’re going to lose a third of them in the first three years, and we lose up to a half of them in seven years,” said Marshall. “So the goal is to create the odds of better success for these businesses and entrepreneurs.

Business owners like Brian Vinciguerra from Cracked It Escape Rooms shared what he is hoping to see and some struggles he’s seen as a business owner.

“What can we do to establish a support network to better promote, expand and grow these businesses,” said Vinciguerra. “One of the things that was brought up was specifically about the cost of labor. We all want to provide a good quality of life and a living wage for our employees and we’re having to compete with large corporations.”

Marshall added she took away a lot of new information to add to her program.

“I’m really interested in all the military programs that are available, I had no idea there were so many and where they are,” said Marshall. “I also did not realize that there’s a third turnover in the population here every year. That’s important for me as a public policy person to know.”

Marshall said she wants to continue to meet with local businesses throughout the state.

