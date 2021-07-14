NC State Highway Patrol investigating man hit by vehicle Wednesday morning in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday morning where a man was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Trooper Sgt. John Edwards said the incident happened near 2030 Wilmington Highway in Jacksonville. The person who died was Randy James Clark Jr. Next of kin has been notified.
Edwards said Clark was lying on US Hwy. 17 for an unknown reason when he was hit by a truck around 5:30 a.m.
Edwards said the driver, who was not identified, immediately stopped when he realized he had hit a person and cooperated with officials after the incident.
No charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.