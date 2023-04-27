JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A temporary emergency assistance program is coming to an end in Onslow County on May 31.

The Water Assistance Program is statewide and for low-income families. The program helps eligible households and families afford water services by paying their bills through utility companies. Households can still apply for this program until the end of May or until the funds run out.

“By offering this service as a way to offset some of their household expenses, it allows them to, you know, reallocate their money in other places, because right now, you know, households are struggling with, you know, the costs of food rising and everything just seems to be going up,” said Cindi Douglas, program manager at Onslow County Department of Social Services.

To qualify, you must be responsible for the water bill, have an income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level, and have services that are disconnected, in danger of being disconnected, or have an outstanding bill.

