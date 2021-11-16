NC Works hosts job fair in Jacksonville to assist veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A veterans job fair took place in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon. NC Works hosted the event at the American Legion Burton Cowell Post.

There were 67 different hiring managers at the fair including law enforcement, U.S. marshalls, and the U.S. Secret Service.

“This could mean that making a difference in their own lifestyle, you know, leaving that most of them are leaving the military, find another job, take care of their family in their way they can support the family supports the community as well. So it’s a win-win situation,” said Gerardo Cruz, a local veteran’s employment representative with NCWorks.

NC Works also had career advisors there to help people update their resumes and tailor them to certain professions.