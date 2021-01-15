NCDOT announces speed limit increases on two Onslow County roads

JACKSONVILLE – The N.C. Department of Transportation is increasing the speed limits of two sections of roadways in Onslow County.

Based on the results of a recent study by the department with the City of Jacksonville’s support, Jacksonville Bypass (U.S. 17/N.C. 24) between U.S. 258 and Marine Boulevard (U.S. 17 Business) will increase from 55 mph to 60 mph. Jacksonville Parkway from Marine Boulevard to Western Boulevard (N.C. 53) will increase from 45 mph to 50 mph.

Drivers should remain alert over several days next week as crews will need to change out multiple signs to reflect the new speed limits. The changes are expected to happen beginning Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The work is weather dependent.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.