JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday was National Hire a Veteran Day, to remind employers to hire more of our country’s military members.

Many of the skills the military teaches while serving can be applied to careers in the civilian workforce, like leadership and teamwork. Veteran employment representatives can help them make their dream jobs a reality.

“Sometimes the difficulty starts with the resume,” said Gerardo Cruz, veterans employment representative with NCWorks. “They don’t have a proper resume you know, what they can translate the military skills, to civilians, terminology. And all of this can be alleviated by them visiting the American Job Centers we had and throughout the whole nation that we have people specialized to assist them with that.”

If you’re interested in finding more information on veteran careers through NCWorks, click here.