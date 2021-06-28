New action by NC legislature moves Jacksonville municipal elections to 2022

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — By action of the State Legislature, some municipal elections across North Carolina, including the City of Jacksonville, have now been scheduled for March 8, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Census data needed for cities to complete the required redistricting is delayed.

Municipal elections were scheduled for November 2, 2021 but under the new NC law the City of Jacksonville, and many other municipalities, will hold City Council elections on March 8, 2022. This law only changes the date for the 2021 elections and will not affect any future elections.

Cities have until November 17, 2021 to complete their redistricting and notify the appropriate board of elections.

The Jacksonville City Council is comprised of one Mayor and six City Council members. The Mayor and two at large City Council members are elected City-wide, and four City Council members are elected in wards. The March 8, 2022 election will include the two at large seats and the seats for wards 1, 2, and 3.