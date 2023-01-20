JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Jan. 26. Traffic heading in any direction at this intersection must now make a complete stop.

Prior to this project, through traffic on Ben Williams Road did not stop. This change will improve safety and reduce crashes at this intersection. Advance warning signs stating “Stop Ahead” and “New Traffic Pattern” will also be installed on this $15,000.00 project, which is part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The goal of the program is to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities by reducing the potential for crashes and the severity on public roadways.

Drivers should remember the following information for all-way stops:

• The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way;

• When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right;

• When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and

• Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

Motorists may visit the NCDOT all-way stop page for more information.