JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new $284 million budget plan is now in the works in Onslow County.

On Monday, the plan was voted on and approved. Included in the 2022-2023 plan is a 10% pay increase for all county employees to combat inflation.

During the session staff members, from Onslow EMS spoke about the new pay raises.



“Many of our employee groups are fatigued and overworked. We do have some staffing shortages, and EMS and also at the detention facility in social services. We’re hoping that this 10% Raise will help us to recruit and retain some of our fantastic staff.” said Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin.

The budget also includes a five-cent tax decrease for citizens.

