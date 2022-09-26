JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something new is hitting the Jacksonville streets.

On Tuesday, Chipotle will open its second restaurant in Jacksonville with a feature called Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who want the food on the move.

The first 50 people in line will get Chipotle Goods merchandise and customers who sign up for the rewards program will get free chips and guac after their first purchase.

The location will be at 2730 US HWY in Jacksonville and the hours are 10:45 am to 10 pm every day.

Chipotle is also hiring at the Jacksonville location. There are on average 25 jobs per location. Find out more details here.