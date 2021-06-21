New cycle studio opens in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville is welcoming business back to downtown.

Velo Cycle Studio opened earlier this month and is the first boutique fitness studio in the city. Ffitness Director Kerry Johnsen said Velo Cycling is designed to give anyone and everyone an option to burn some calories, especially coming out of the pandemic.

Owners say the classes are 45 minutes with options before and after work, if you are in the go. The studio guarantees you to break a sweat and have fun doing it.

“It has been amazing because I think with the energy we bring, between the coaches, the atmosphere, the lights. you are getting a fantastic workout but you’re having fun listening to the music and, all of a sudden, it’s done,” said Kerry Johnson with Velo Fitness.

You can find Velo Cycle Studio at 624 New Bridge St. Suite 300, in Jacksonville.