JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Museum is showcasing a new exhibit.

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America, A Traveling Exhibition” is a Smithsonian Museum exhibit and is only showing in six counties, including Onslow County.

“It speaks volumes here to Onslow County and the transformation that we see here, and it’s how people can also work to preserve those areas of rural spaces,” said Lisa Whitman-Grice, the director of the Onslow County Museum.

The exhibit will run until June 10. Museum hours are Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm, and Saturday 8 am-4 pm.