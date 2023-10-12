JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new home for One Place in Jacksonville is officially under construction.

The nonprofit focused around child advocacy will be located in the Jacksonville Commons. The facility will be a larger space for them to serve the child victims of sexual and physical abuse. They will also be establishing child mental health services at the site.

“We do a lot of work in different advocacy spaces in terms of the child victims that we serve. Right now we’re serving a little over 300 a year. We served over 3100 Total since we opened in 2010. This will actually double capacity.” said Dawn Rochelle, chief executive officer for One Place.

The total cost of the project is $21 million and is expected to be complete in 18 months.