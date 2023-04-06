JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville is getting $500,000 from the state to help them be more inclusive at their parks.

The city is hoping to use the money they received in a grant to build Inspiration Field, a baseball field that will be accessible to everyone. The field will be a completely smooth surface made from rubber. It’s the type of material you would find at an inclusive playground, allowing wheelchair users to be able to access equipment more easily.

The city wants to build Inspiration Field where the old skating park is in the Jacksonville Commons. They hope it will be a place where all kids can play America’s favorite pastime without any limitations.

“We do have a special needs baseball league that does play here. And so, we do have a contingent of citizens and kids and adults that this is important to, and we just want to acknowledge that and provide the same access and be equitable in our services to all of our kids and our adults,” said the director of recreation services for the City of Jacksonville, Susan Baptist.

The City of Jacksonville is one step closer to putting in the field with a grant from the state’s Parks and Recreation Authority. Officials said the only thing left to do is for the grant to be formally accepted in the city’s proposed budget.

Officials are hoping to have the project completed by 2025.