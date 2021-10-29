New initiative to deliver personal care items to senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One initiative is looking to get personal care items for senior citizens living in nursing homes.

Onslow County is now collecting donations for the elder cheer program. Some top items needed include unscented shampoos, soaps, moisturizers and other personal hygiene items.

Adult Protective Services Supervisor Elizabeth Patterson outlined the crucial need for these items.

“When they live in a facility, they’re only given $66,” Patterson said. “The rest of the monies to pay for their facility stay with that $66. They have to pay for co-pays, medication, personal hygiene items.

“So during the holidays, one we want to make sure that we are letting them know they’re not forgotten, and that we appreciate everything that they’ve contributed before us.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Senior Center or the Onslow County Department of Social Services building on College Street. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 19.