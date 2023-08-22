JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville’s new collegiate summer league baseball team is looking for host families for their future players.

For the inaugural season next summer, the Jacksonville Ospreys need around 40-50 local families to house their players for around 2.5 months. All members in the household will get free season tickets, merchandise and invites to events with other host families.

“One great situation for host family potential certainly would be someone that has maybe some young athletes in the home, that they can kind of look after, look at this college athlete model and learn some things from or maybe there’s a couple that has an extra room or maybe some empty nesters that just kind of have some extra space around,” said Eli Patino, president and co-owner of the Ospreys.

The team hopes to get all the host families squared away by mid-September. Anyone with a safe and clean home environment is welcome to apply. To find out more information, click here.