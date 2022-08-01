JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the new Jacksonville transit station being open to the public, its routes are also making a change.

Now all bus routes have a stop at the Jacksonville station to make it easier for people to connect with other routes like Amtrack and Greyhound. Transportation Services Director for the City of Jacksonville, Anthony Prinz, said they also adjusted some of their pick-up and drop-off times to help with traffic.



“We also wanted to work on some on-time performance, mainly during the congested periods of the afternoon, when we have the peak hour travel here in Jacksonville,” said Prinz.

Prinz adds that all their routes are available on their website and on their TRANSLINK app, which gives real-time arrival and departure data from their buses.