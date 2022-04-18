JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are now more ways to get help in Onslow County if you are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

A new office is open with 45 volunteers. Officials said this is the first office since the coronavirus pandemic began. They said since the office’s recent opening, they’ve seen an increase in the number of people reaching out to them for counseling and other programs.

“It’s very exciting,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, executive director of the Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center. “It’s been a year and seven months since we started, and the office is basically the culmination of everything we’ve worked towards everyone that has provided support within this community and outside of this community.

“This is really the end result. And it’s just going to get larger from here.”

The office is located at 2440 Commerce Road, Suite 219 in Jacksonville. Zoom options are still available for those interested.