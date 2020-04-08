New Public Transportation Service offered during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, April 13, the Onslow United Transit System will begin offering a new fare-free public transportation service to assist eligible Onslow County residents with mobility for certain essential activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This service is intended only to provide mobility for trips to work, the grocery store, medical and/or critical destinations allowed by Governor Cooper’s Stay at Home Order.

The Federal Transit Administration through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is funding the service 100%.

“OUTS is ready and willing to support the essential mobility needs of our community during this time of crisis,” said OUTS Board of Directors President, Fred Fontana. “We are very grateful that our partners at the Federal Transit Administration are able to provide much-needed resources for public transportation during this time of need.”

Two-way transportation for a maximum of two persons per household is provided with this service.

Drivers will not be able to assist passengers with loading or unloading of items.

Passengers are asked to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidance to the best of their ability.

This new service will be offered Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Passengers should call prior to 10:30 a.m. the day before the needed transportation to request transportation.

Passengers will also need to provide the address of their pickup and the address of their destination.

All trips are subject to the availability of drivers, vehicles, and funding.

Call 910 346-2998 or visit the website for more information related to availability and eligibility.