JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town.

The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past 18 months.

The grand reopening will take place on Friday at 8 am.

The reopening will feature the Southwest Stallions High School Marching Band and the Jacksonville Fire Department in attendance as well. There will also be cupcakes and samples for citizens.