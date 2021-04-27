NMCCL to train volunteer firefighters on national campaign Stop The Bleed

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday night Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune was scheduled to administer the “Stop the Bleed” course for volunteer firefighters from several area volunteer fire departments.

“Stop The Bleed” is a national campaign that promotes teaching life-saving techniques in the event of a traumatic injury. During the class, non-medical professionals are taught how to provide care until an emergency responder arrives on the scene.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune personnel have helped teach “Stop The Bleed” to approximately 4,800 people.