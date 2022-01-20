DA: No charges against Jacksonville officer who accidentally shot, killed son

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — No charges will be issued to the Jacksonville police officer who accidentally shot and killed his son last December, District Attorney Ben David announced Thursday morning.

In a press conference held in Jacksonville, David, who represents New Hanover and Pender counties, announced John Clukey, who is an investigator with the Jacksonville Police Department, did not intentionally shoot and kill his son, Andrew Clukey on Dec. 28. Andrew Clukey died on Jan. 3 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The office said Clukey was wearing his department-issued gun while he and his son were playing with Airsoft guns in their yard on the day of the shooting. David said John Clukey drew his real gun by mistake and shot his son.

David said John Clukey immediately called 911 and stayed on the line while assisting his injured son. Neighbors later came to help before EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

David said while what happened was a tragedy, he did not believe it was a crime that could be successfully prosecuted or taken to court for a jury trial.