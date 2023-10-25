JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A driver has been cited after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the crash happened just before noon on Gum Branch Road. The driver was traveling southeast on the road when they crossed over the center line and collided with the home, located at 1826 Gum Branch Road.

Nobody was in the home at the time. Part of the front wall was knocked down by the vehicle. Jacksonville police said the City Code Enforcement has deemed the building unoccupiable at this time. Temporary repairs are to be made, and reconstruction is planned under permit.

The driver was transported to Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune for observation and cited with failure to maintain lane. There was no additional information about why the vehicle veered off the road and into the home.