‘Noon Years Eve’ gives kids, parents opportunity to celebrate the New Year together

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While everyone goes out Friday night to celebrate the New Year, a children’s museum in Eastern North Carolina decided to celebrate in a special way for kids in the morning.

As the clock struck noon, over 300 balloons dropped from the ceiling of the Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville, letting kids ring in the new year in a unique way with “Noon Year’s Eve.”

“You know, they don’t really get to stay up too late. So they get the full effect of celebrating without having to be cranky,” said executive director of the museum, Samantha Plocica.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Balloons weren’t the only thing falling to the floor though.

“Probably about 1,000 or 1,500 pieces of candy that fall through [too],” said Plocica.

Best places to celebrate New Year’s in ENC

New Bern to host fourth annual block party to count down to the new year

Plocica said they know how to cater to kids in an educational and fun way. Before the balloon drop, they let the kids know who is already in the new year, which by noon would be places like Australia, Japan, China, Indonesia and Thailand.

But in the meantime, they play.

“They read stories, they sing songs, they dance, there’s always some sort of sensory been working on this fine motor skills, things like that,” said Plocica.

The event also gave kids the opportunity to try their hand at different future careers.

“All of our exhibits are educational, but kids don’t know that they’re learning while they’re playing. So that’s kind of the secret of children’s museums. You get to play together, you learn to socialize, you know, try on different outfits. And just problem solve and work together and have fun,” said Plocica.

The museum also has exciting news to share. Starting in 2022 they’ll now be open on Sundays.