JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A “Not So Spooky” event is taking place at the Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville.

The family-friendly event kicked off Friday and will run through the weekend. It allows children to experience a more kid-friendly version of a haunted house. Kids are encouraged to dress up, too.

It features a maze, live character actors and of course … plenty of candy.

“Things have really changed especially since I was a kid from trick or treating, right? A lot more trunk or treats are more smaller, community-based churches doing things. And so we figured we could do the same thing, but on a little bit of a bigger scale,” says Samantha Ploccia, executive director of the Zing Zumm Children’s Museum.

Admission is $5. Festivities will go on until 8 p.m. Friday and pick up back tomorrow at noon.