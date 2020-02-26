OCS Board of Education selects names for new southern elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Board of Education unanimously approved Coastal Elementary School as the official name for the new school coming to the southern part of Onslow County.

Board members and OCS staff discussed the importance of giving the school a name that would reflect and honor the community’s culture and heritage.

Other potential names for the school included some of the communities and municipalities local to that area.

Board members and staff emphasized the need to choose a name inclusive of the many communities the school will serve, including Holly Ridge, Folkstone, Turkey Creek and more.

In their recommendation to the Board, staff wrote, “The name of Coastal Elementary School encompasses the coastal environment and heritage that is part of all the communities in the Stump Sound Township.”

Construction for Coastal Elementary School previously referred to as the Southern Elementary School Project began in November 2019.

The school is scheduled to open to students in August of 2021.