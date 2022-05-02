JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is finally one step closer to getting body cameras.

A press conference was held Monday morning to update the public about where they’re at with the purchase of the devices.

“Cameras do not lie,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller.

Miller said he began looking into the idea of body cameras in 2016. Now, in 2022, we’re here.

“Being open to the public and being transparent with our activities is very important for us here at Sheriff’s Office,” said Col. Chris Thomas with the sheriff’s office.

In 2021, the OCSO applied for the Department of Justice Grant that provides a 50% match to the money they already budgeted to achieve this goal.

“The deputies that will be issued these cameras our patrol division, civil division, warrant squad, ‘Driving While Impaired’ task force and our school resource officers,” said Thomas.

The sheriff’s office received backing for this from different organizations, such as NAACP and the district attorney’s office.

“This helps exonerate the innocent, it helps prove the guilty as being guilty,” said District Attorney Ernie Lee.

So, how will they work?

“They can be activated by the deputy themselves by mashing a button on the camera. So, they can record what’s happening, or it can be triggered by triggering devices by the vehicles, such as the blue lights being turned on or achieving a certain speed,” said Thomas.

The sheriff’s office says privacy is their main concern and that they will not violate it. They add they haven’t received all the cameras yet because of supply issues and some steps they need to take to satisfy the grant – but hope to have them soon.

One of those steps to satisfy the grant process is through public forums in which the community can come in person to read and learn more about the cameras. The sheriff’s office is hoping to begin those forums in the near future but say to keep an eye out on their social media for when they’ll be announced.