Officials: 2,025 gallons of wastewater recovered after accidental sewer spill

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 2,025 gallons of wastewater have been recovered after an accidental sewer spill reported in Jacksonville Friday morning, officials said.

Officials said that a malfunctioning valve on the main wastewater line to the City’s Land Treatment Site allowed about 2,400 gallons of untreated wastewater onto LP Willingham Park.

About 375 gallons of wastewater did reach a stormwater drain that runs to the New River.

City crews quickly contained the spill to prevent any additional wastewater from entering the stormwater drains.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m.

The valve was designed to allow air to be released from the wastewater line when the flow lessens or stops.

The line is vital to the City’s wastewater collection system as it transports the wastewater from the City to the Land Treatment Site off Fire Tower Road in the Southwest area.

Crews were alerted to the spill.

The City’s Utilities Division and Water Quality section staff from Public Services responded and were followed by additional staff from the Parks Division to help minimize further threats to the New River.

LP Willingham Park adjoins the Riverwalk Crossing Park and both are used for major events and activities in the City.

The State has been notified of the spill.

The crews also cleaned up the park and neutralized the wastewater’s effects on the park.

A vacuum truck was used to recover 2,025 gallons of spilled wastewater.

The City environmental team began testing the New River near the site for coliform bacteria counts and the City will continue to follow established protocols and instructions from the State for the incident.

City water quality technicians are also monitoring the situation.

The incident continues under investigation.