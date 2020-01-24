Officials: Cause of fatal fire at Hinson Arms Apartments still undetermined

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said the cause behind a fatal fire reported at Hinson Arms Apartments in Onslow County is still undetermined.

A total of 12 apartments were destroyed; however, four of the damaged apartments were not occupied officials confirmed.

On January 24 shortly after 1 a.m., the Onslow County Emergency Operation Center received a call of an active fire at Hinson Arms Apartments on Highway 258.

The below agencies responded, and the fire was extinguished: Southwest Volunteer Fire Dept; Verona Volunteer Fire Dept; Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Dept; Haws Run Volunteer fire Dept; Back Swamp Volunteer fire Dept; Piney Green Volunteer Fire Dept; Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Dept; along with Camp Lejeune Fire Dept; City of Jacksonville Fire Dept; Onslow County Emergency Services Division (emergency management, fire/rescue, and EMS), NC State Highway Patrol and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

A joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire was conducted/

Agencies assisting with the investigation were the Onslow County Fire Marshal’s Office, NC Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Office of the State Fire Marshal, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Jacksonville Fire Marshal.

The investigation, led by the NC State Bureau of Investigation, determined that the fire was not suspicious, but the cause and origin are still undetermined.

37-year-old Narada Vontrell Miller was sent to a local trauma center where he is currently being treated for severe injuries.

N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the child who perished in the fire is Miller’s daughter, 9-year-old Zahria Faith Miller.

Anyone wishing to donate clothing or household items for victims of the fire may contact the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.