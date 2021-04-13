Officials: Man wanted after running from Onslow County Superior Courthouse after hearing guilty verdict in revenge porn case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is wanted after running from the Onslow County Superior Courthouse after hearing the guilty verdict in a revenge porn case.

On April 9, Derrick Brandon Stokes was found guilty by a jury in Onslow County Superior Court of three counts of disclosure of private images, three counts of disseminating obscenity, and three counts of having attained the status of a habitual felon.

On April 9, the jury reached a verdict at 4:33 p.m. Stokes was out on bail bond and had been waiting on the main floor of the courthouse during deliberations. Upon hearing the announcement of a verdict, the defendant fled the Onslow County Superior Courthouse on foot. He was last seen running across Court Street in a black shirt with purple writing on the back and jeans, and he is still at large. The United States Marshal’s Service is pursuing his whereabouts.

On June 8, 2018, the victim reported to Detective Lindsay Kensington at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office that images and videos of her performing sexual acts had been sent to her employer Naval Regional Medical Center via the social media application, Facebook. The images and videos had been created during her previous relationship with the defendant and the victim expected these images to remain private.

From June 8, 2018 until November 12, 2020, the defendant created more than eleven (11) fictitious profiles to disclose these images and videos. Each post contained the full name of the victim, and many posts also contained her home address and employer information.

Once the defendant has been located and detained, the judge has ordered that he will be held under no bond pending sentencing. In North Carolina, the defendant must be present for sentencing. Due to the defendant’s status as a habitual felon and his prior criminal record, the defendant will be sentenced to term of imprisonment in the North Carolina Department Adult Correction in the discretion of the court pursuant to the North Carolina Structured Sentencing Act.