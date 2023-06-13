JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – America’s favorite pastime is coming to the city of Jacksonville in 2024.

A local couple partnered with the city to bring an Old North State League team to the area. Players will be here at Jack Amyette Field, which will hopefully be a home run by bringing locals and tourists to the games.

The Old North State League is one of the largest summer collegiate leagues in the country and throughout the state.

“Not too long ago, we were thinking, ‘Well, what would it be like if we could bring a baseball venue and baseball team to Eastern North Carolina’ and here we are,” said President and Owner of the team, Eli Patino.

With Eli and his wife, Arlin, working to get sponsors, coaches, and players, the city hopes to get the stands full of people with improvements like more bleachers, food trucks and restrooms.

“The City Council approved a three-year agreement. After the first year, we’ll go back and we’ll look at the agreement with the Patinos and determine if there’s any changes that need to be made. Our goal is that it’s going so well that we continue to make improvements to Jack Amyette baseball field,” said Jacksonville City Manager Joshua Ray.

Before they can play ball, they need to pick a team name from people in the community.

“We’ve actually received almost 500 submissions just a little over three days into the contest,” said Eli Patino.

Nine On Your Side asked some community members what their suggestions would be.

“Squirrel Hunters,” said Alex and Harlowe Albright. Or their second option, “North Carolina Superheroes.”

“Being a retired Marine. I mean, it would be nice to just call them Jacksonville Devil Dogs,” said another resident, Derrial Robertson.

Organizers hope that eventually, they’ll be able to bring other leagues together to play one another.

“Let’s just imagine that they get a champion at the end of their season. And then their champion could play another league champion,” said Ray.

For now, they’re just excited for their inaugural season to start.

“We hope to see families come out with their children and our spouse and anybody if you’re single, just come out and have a good time with your friends,” said Arlin Patino, vice president of the team.

Click here if you’re interested in submitting a name suggestion or applying to be a part of the team, click here.