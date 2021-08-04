One Place assists teachers by supplementing classroom supplies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One Place has delivered more than $50,000 dollars worth of high-quality learning materials to preschool classrooms across Onslow County during the last week of July.

This was to help ease the financial burden on teachers and better equip classrooms for the upcoming school year. Some of the materials included books, sensory and fidget toys, indoor gross motor activity items, social-emotional toys, and books.

One Place CEO Dawn Rochelle said all 70 preschool programs in Onslow County will benefit from these supplies.

“As a military community, families come and go during the school year,” Rochelle said. “While we want all children to complete each year, we understand that families have circumstances that prevent this. Re-investing the funds back in classrooms for the next child is how we create the best for all children in this important preschool year.”