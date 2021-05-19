Online Originals: Local law firm gives back to the community with scholarship for military children

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) — An Onslow County law firm launched a scholarship for military kids. The $1,500 scholarship is for any child of a veteran of the United States Armed Forces.

“I myself being a retired marine lieutenant colonel and knowing, having three children in college,” said Aden Wilkie of the Wilkie Law Firm. “I know how much that cost and how hard that is, especially on military members.”

They began accepting applications on May 1. The law firm encourages children who meet these criteria to apply with the following information: a completed scholarship application, proof of parents’ veteran status, transcripts and a 500-word essay.

In the essay, students can pick between several prompts talking about being a child in a military family.

“I’m actually looking very forward to reading some of the answers that come from these bright young people,” said Wilkie.

To see more information about the scholarship or apply, click here.