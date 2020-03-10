Onslow Civic Affairs Committee places wreath at Freedom Fountain wall in memory of Marines killed in Iraq

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Members of the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee placed a wreath at the Freedom Fountain wall in front of the USMC Medallion in memory of Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo and Capt. Moises A. Navas.

Pongo and Navas were killed in combat in Iraq on March 8.

They were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion out of Camp Lejeune.

The Freedom Fountain honors all individuals who have served and are serving the United States of America, especially those who have passed through Onslow County in service to their country.