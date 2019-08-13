Onslow Civic Affairs honors Camp Lejeune Marine killed in combat

Onslow Civic Affairs Committee is remembering and honoring a Camp Lejeune Marine killed in combat over the weekend.

On August 10, 2019 Gunnery Sgt. Scott Koppenhaffer died in Iraq during combat operations. The 35-year-old was from Mancos, Colorado. He was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion with the Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

According to the Marine Corps Times, the Marine Raider earned two Bronze Stars. It was for his heroic actions in Afghanistan and for anti-ISIS operations. The article further mentions Koppenhafer is survived by his wife and two children.

On Monday, the Onslow Civic Affairs committee placed a wreath at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville in memory of Koppenhafer. Members say the wreath symbolizes respect of his service to our country.

“We recognize the sacrifices that those who served in the military give for our country and whether it’s active duty, the families, we try to include the families because we know they serve too,” said Laurette Leagon, Vice Chair of the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee.

The Freedom Fountain is framed by a curved wall with the seals of the five armed services. Members say the fountain represents the importance of those honoring who served.

“It also is a gathering place for the community to celebrate, remember, honor, the things that are also going on in our community,” said Leagon.

Flags of the federal, state, and local government also fill the area. The fountain is filled with 50 water jets representing each state in the country.

Members say the wreath and the fountain is dedicated to those who pass through Onslow County in service to the nation.

Koppenhafer’s incident remains under investigation.